UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High

  • Updated
Lockdown at Tupelo High School on Sept. 21, 2022

Lockdown at Tupelo High School in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Sept. 21, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School.

Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.

There is no word from police if they know who made Wednesday's bomb threat that forced students and teachers into the parking lot.

Names of the two children are not being released. Both cases will be handled in Lee County Youth Court.

