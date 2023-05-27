UPDATE: One dead, four hurt in Columbus sports bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — An overnight shooting inside a Columbus sports bar left one person dead and four people hurt in what is the city's first homicide of 2023.
Columbus police officers and firefighters responded to the Inferno Sports Bar in the 2100 block of Highway 45 after getting a 911 call around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said one of the shooting victims died at the bar while four others were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital - Golden Triangle in private vehicles.
Daughtry identified the four who survived as:
- Gregory Morris, 48, who was shot in the chest
- Roderick Williams, 39, who was grazed in the shoulder
- Nikita Chandler, 38, who was shot in the chest
- Amber Shirley, 30, who had a bullet fragment in the foot
He did not know their conditions.
"This was not a random act of violence," said Daughtry. "There was an ongoing disagreement with those involved, and they happened to see each other at the business."
The chief added investigators are working to arrest the shooter.