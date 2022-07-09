UPDATE: Name released of Lowndes County homicide victim

Saturday 9 p.m.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The man who died after being shot early Saturday east of Columbus is from outside the state.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the shooting victim as Willie Dickerson, 20, of Jackson, Tennessee.
Emergency responders found him alive after 1 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Swedenburg Circle, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.
Merchant says Dickerson had been visiting a female friend over the past couple of weeks.
The state will perform an autopsy on him.
Meanwhile, investigators are trying to figure out who shot the victim since people in the area heard gunshots but did not see who pulled the trigger.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins asks if you have any information that could solve the case to anonymously call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.
You can also provide the information anonymously online by clicking here.
Original story
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Lowndes County sheriff's investigators are asking for your help in figuring out who shot and killed a man overnight east of Columbus.
Sheriff's deputies and volunteer firefighters showed up in the 300 block of Swedenburg Circle after 1 a.m. Saturday where the 20-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
He died where the shooting happened.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says people in the area heard gunshots but did not identify the shooter.
He asks if you have any information that could help to anonymously call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. It could lead to a cash reward.
You can also provide the information anonymously online by clicking here.