 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UPDATE: MSU students return to dorms after being ordered to evacuate

  • Updated
  • 0
MSU students after being told to evacuate dorms

MSU students after being told to evacuate dorms.

 By Chris Nalls

8:43 p.m.

Police at Mississippi State University is allowing students to return to all dorms originally evacuated over a reported suspicious device.

7:53 p.m.

Mississippi State Police has cleared Nunnelee and Sessums halls, and students may return to those dorms.

Original story

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Students at Mississippi State University got alerts Friday evening telling them to evacuate some dormitories over a suspicious device.

The first alert came at 6:42 p.m. telling them to leave Hathorn, Sessums and Hull halls.

More MSU students after being told to evacuate dorms

More MSU students after being told to evacuate dorms.

The second alert came at 6:59 p.m. with the same message for students concerning Nunnelee Hall.

WTVA's Garner Montgomery and Chris Nalls are checking out what is happening on campus.

Students at MSU after being told to evacuate dorms

Students at MSU after being told to evacuate dorms.

Stay with WTVA 9 News for updates.

Tags

Recommended for you