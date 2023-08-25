UPDATE: MSU students return to dorms after being ordered to evacuate

8:43 p.m.
Police at Mississippi State University is allowing students to return to all dorms originally evacuated over a reported suspicious device.
7:53 p.m.
Mississippi State Police has cleared Nunnelee and Sessums halls, and students may return to those dorms.
Original story
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Students at Mississippi State University got alerts Friday evening telling them to evacuate some dormitories over a suspicious device.
The first alert came at 6:42 p.m. telling them to leave Hathorn, Sessums and Hull halls.
The second alert came at 6:59 p.m. with the same message for students concerning Nunnelee Hall.
