Update: Missing woman in Fulton found safe

7:15 a.m. Sunday
Fulton officers confirmed they found Mrs. Decker around 3:30 this morning.
She was on West Main Street in Fulton.
They said she was in good physical condition and transported to NMMC where she will be checked out.
Officers said they would like to thank the Itawamba County Sheriffs Department, Fulton Fire Department, Itawamba Community College Police and community volunteers for their help in finding Mrs. Decker.
Original Article
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a woman with dementia who disappeared after last being seen on the north side of Fulton.
She is identified as Jo Ann Decker, 67, of New Albany, who stands 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.
She is wearing a pink shirt, a white and brown skirt and black rubber boots.
Someone last saw Decker around 3 p.m. in the area of Montgomery Street and Bankhead Street, walking east on Bankhead.
Fulton police say people nearby on Highland Street saw a woman matching the description.
If you see Jo Ann Decker, you are asked to call the Fulton Police Department at 662-862-3441.