 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Update: Missing person in Columbus found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Justin Brooks

Justin Brooks

5:50 a.m. Wednesday

Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon confirmed someone found Justin Brooks.

Someone saw him walking down the street after seeing reports of the incident.

First responders took Brooks to the Baptist Memorial hospital. They say he is unharmed.

Original article

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Columbus are asking for help locating a missing 28-year-old man.

Justin Brooks was last seen on Monday, Oct. 24 around 3:30 a.m. at his home on Fifth Avenue North. He was walking along the street.

He wore blue jeans, tennis shoes and a red/yellow/orange pullover.

According to Columbus Police, Brooks suffers from mental health issues and is also known as Pee Wee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you