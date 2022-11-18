 Skip to main content
Update: Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe in Tupelo

  • Updated
Curly Drake

 Craig Ford

6:50 p.m. Friday

Tupelo Police located Curly Drake.

Major Chuck McDougald said he was found near White Hill Church on Eason and is safe.  

Original Article

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo are asking for your help in finding a missing man with Alzheimer's.

Curly Drake, 68, of the Prairie area, was visiting family at North Mississippi Medical Center around 4 p.m. when he disappeared.

Drake was wearing a blue hooded shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

You are asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 if you see him.

