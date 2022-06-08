UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old from Tupelo found alive and okay

UPDATE 6:58 p.m.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says the missing girl was found alive and okay at Johnnie's Drive In.
Original story
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 9-year-old girl is missing in Tupelo.
According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, Shalisia Fountain has not been seen since approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
She was last seen near Canal and East Main streets. She was last seen wearing a tan jumpsuit with stripes.
This area is near the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Park and Lawhon Elementary School.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.