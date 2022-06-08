 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old from Tupelo found alive and okay

Shalisia Fountain

Shalisia Fountain, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

UPDATE 6:58 p.m.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says the missing girl was found alive and okay at Johnnie's Drive In.

Original story

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 9-year-old girl is missing in Tupelo.

According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, Shalisia Fountain has not been seen since approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

She was last seen near Canal and East Main streets. She was last seen wearing a tan jumpsuit with stripes.

Tupelo PD searching for missing Shalisia Fountain on Canal Street on June 8, 2022

Tupelo police cruiser on Canal Street. Police said Shalisia Fountain was last seen in this area on June 8, 2022.

This area is near the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Park and Lawhon Elementary School.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.

