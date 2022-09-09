UPDATE Man wanted in Winona double shooting found

4:40 p.m. Saturday
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police Chief Roshaun Daniels tells WTVA's Ethan Foster the man wanted for questioning in Friday's double shooting in Winona has been found.
Also, he has learned one of the two shooting victims had died.
7:25 p.m. Friday
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is looking for the man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting of two people in the head Friday afternoon in Winona.
Daniel Cordell, 21, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie.
Police say Cordell should be considered armed and dangerous.
Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins says officers were looking this afternoon in the area of the old Walmart on Powell and Barry streets.
According to Tompkins, one shooting victim went to a hospital in Jackson, and it is unclear where the second victim went for treatment.
Meanwhile, Winona Mayor Aaron Deas went on Facebook to stress to people the city was not on lockdown.
"It's NOT an active shooter situation," Deas posted. "It was a beef between two people."
Original story
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Winona.
That’s according to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker; his office is assisting authorities in Montgomery County, where Winona is located.
He said authorities are looking for the shooter.
The Winona Police Department confirmed the shooting happened on Powell Street.
When asked if he'd been called to the scene of a shooting in Winona, Montgomery County Coroner Alan Pratt said no.
At 2:07 p.m., the following statement was shared to the Winona Municipal Court Facebook page.
"Clarifying rumors.. there is NOT an active shooter in Winona. There is not a city wide lock down."
At 1:59, the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District shared the following statement.
“Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District schools are on lockdown due to a shooting in the city of Winona. No one will be allowed to enter or exit the schools until the area is secure. All students and staff are safe. We will release information as it becomes available on our website and social media sites.”
At 3:03 p.m., the school district posted, “We are holding on lockdown.”
At 3:30 p.m., the school district posted, "Parents should have received an automated call from Superintendent Dr. Teresa Jackson. All schools are still on lockdown. We will continue to provide updates on our website and social media. Thank you for your understanding and patience."
At 3:53 p.m., the school district posted, "Students are being released now. Schedule is one hour later than usual. Walkers and students who ride Bus 28 must be picked up from the school. WES car rider pick up will begin at 4:30pm."
At 4:04 p.m., the school district posted, "Buses are leaving Winona Secondary School."
