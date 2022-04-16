 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Man from Gore Springs found after subject of Silver Alert

  • Updated
Willie Mac Pass

 Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

Saturday 7:34 pm

Law enforcement says Willie Mac Pass has been found and is safe.

Original story 1:55 pm

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a man from Gore Springs who disappeared a couple of days ago.

Willie Mac Pass, 62, was last seen Thursday in the 1600 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Grenada County.

Pass may be driving a 2010 red Chevrolet Cobalt with the Mississippi license plate GAA 7266.

His family says Pass suffers from a medical condition that may affect his judgment.

You are asked to call the Grenada County Sheriff's Department at 662-226-2721 or 662-226-2722 if you see him.

