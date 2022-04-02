UPDATE: Jail escapee from Pontotoc County back behind bars

UPDATE 11:53 p.m.
Pontotoc County Jail administrator Margaret Bolton said inmate Kenneth McCain is back in custody.
Original story
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in finding an inmate who walked off a work detail at the county jail Friday evening.
Jail administrator Margaret Bolton said Saturday night it was around 6:30 p.m. Friday Kenneth McCain disappeared.
Bolton said the inmate stole an employee's car, a red 2006 Toyota Corolla with the Mississippi license plate PNC 3176.
McCain stands around 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds. She did not say why he was in jail.
You are asked to call law enforcement at 662-509-3600 or 662-489-3631 if you know where McCain is.