UPDATE: Hostage situation in Grenada ended

UPDATE ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 3RD AT 9:00 P.M. - Police Chief George Douglas confirmed the suspect in this hostage situation is dead.
UPDATE ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 3RD AT 8:45 P.M. - The hostage situation at a Walgreens in Grenada is over. Eye witnesses, including a local business owner, tell WTVA 9 News that law enforcement is clearing the scene. We are waiting to hear back from the police chief with more information.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Grenada are on the scene of a "hostage barricade" situation at the Walgreens.
Police Chief George Douglass said that is all of the information that he could release at the moment.
State Trooper Jose Watson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said all traffic along Hwy 51 and Hwy 8 is suspended.
