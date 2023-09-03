 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Hostage situation in Grenada ended

  • Updated
  • 0
Law enforcement on scene of hostage situation in Grenada

Law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a hostage situation at a Walgreens in Grenada. (September 3rd, 2023) 

UPDATE ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 3RD AT 9:00 P.M. - Police Chief George Douglas confirmed the suspect in this hostage situation is dead. 

UPDATE ON SUNDAY, SEPT. 3RD AT 8:45 P.M. - The hostage situation at a Walgreens in Grenada is over. Eye witnesses, including a local business owner, tell WTVA 9 News that law enforcement is clearing the scene. We are waiting to hear back from the police chief with more information. 

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Grenada are on the scene of a "hostage barricade" situation at the Walgreens. 

Police Chief George Douglass said that is all of the information that he could release at the moment. 

State Trooper Jose Watson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said all traffic along Hwy 51 and Hwy 8 is suspended. 

Traffic flow blocked surrounding Walgreens in Grenada

Law enforcement have traffic flow blocked surrounding the Walgreens in Grenada. This is because of a "hostage, barricade" situation according to the police chief. (September 3rd, 2023)

Stay with WTVA 9 News as this story develops. 

