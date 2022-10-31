UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus.
According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when he was shot.
Officers got called to the home before 8 p.m. Sunday.
There is no word of anyone being charged in connection with the shooting although police took two people from the area.
Meanwhile, the state will do an autopsy on the shooting victim.