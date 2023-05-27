UPDATE: Columbus police share name of man sought for overnight homicide

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Union, northwestern Lee, southern Tippah and southwestern Prentiss Counties through 500 PM CDT... At 424 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Keownville, or 9 miles south of Ripley, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... New Albany, Ripley, Baldwyn, Blue Mountain, Keownville, New Harmony, Dumas, Shari, Graham, Jericho, Branyan, Ellistown, Pumpkin Center, Baker, Geeville, Locum, Smalco, Glenfield, Cotton Plant and Union Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH