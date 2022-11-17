UPDATE: Columbus kids subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found safe

UPDATE 1:45 a.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says two children from Columbus have been found safe after their disappearance Thursday led to an Endangered/Missing Child Alert being issued.
The agency did not release specifics on where they were found and if anyone was taken into custody in connection with the disappearance.
Original story
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The disappearance of two children from Columbus triggered an Endangered/Missing Child Alert by state law enforcement Thursday night.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified them as Cylis Vaughn, 1, and Marlie Vaughn, 4.
Cylis Vaughn was wearing a red t-shirt with grey lettering across the chest.
Marlie Vaughn was wearing a pink shirt with an animal print on it.
They are believed to be in a 2010 blue Chevrolet Malibu that someone saw heading west on Alabama Street in Columbus near Wendy’s.
You are asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 662-244-3500 if you see them or the car.