Charges released for man after police chase through two Alabama counties

MILLPORT, Ala. (WTVA) — A Millport man is facing several charges after running from law enforcement in west Alabama.
The pursuit ended in a crash on Highway 96 just outside of Millport on Saturday afternoon, June 24.
Steven Melton, 45, was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, attempting to elude, criminal littering and tampering with evidence.
Millport Police Chief Charles White said a Millport officer tried to stop Melton who drove into Pickens County and then returned to Lamar County, allegedly throwing drugs out of his vehicle’s window.
Melton was taken to a Columbus, Mississippi, hospital after the crash and later to the Lamar County jail.