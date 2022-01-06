 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Arrests made following shooting death of 9-year-old boy in Starkville

  • Updated
  • 0
Wanted after fatal shooting of 9-year-old boy in Starkville

(l-r) Tabyron "Tayy Tayy" Fisher, Barron "B-Man" Hubbard, Deliveon "Dez" Lindsey

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Starkville announced Thursday night they arrested the three men wanted following the Wednesday night shooting death of a 9-year-old boy.

The three are identified as Tabyron "Tayy Tayy" Fisher, 21, Barron "B-Man" Hubbard, 29, and Deliveon "Dez" Lindsey, 19.

Each is charged with one count of murder and six counts of aggravated assault.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt identified the boy who died as Lasang Kemp, Junior.

Police said Kemp lost his life after being shot inside a vehicle on Santa Anita Drive.

Sergeant Brandon Lovelady said that vehicle was associated with a person targeted in another shooting earlier near Everglade Avenue.

Officers heard about shots fired in the area of Everglade Avenue before learning around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday about the wounded child being treated in the emergency room at OCH Regional Medical Center.

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

