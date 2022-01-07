UPDATE: Arrest made in West Point bank robbery

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — Police arrested someone in connection with the Friday afternoon robbery of the Regions Bank in West Point.
The holdup happened around 3:35 p.m. at the bank on East Main Street just east of Highway 45 Alternate.
Detectives got good pictures of the robber through surveillance cameras in the bank.
It appeared he was wearing a black pullover, a black hat and a blue mask.
Law enforcement said it was not connected to the holdup of the BancorpSouth earlier in the day.
You are asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151 or to use the P3 app if you have any information that could help West Point police in its investigation of the robbery.