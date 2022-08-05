UPDATE: All four Alcorn County jail escapees caught

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Four Alcorn County inmates are back in custody after their arrests nearly 24 hours after they escaped from the county jail.
Law enforcement arrested the fourth inmate, Landon Braudway, early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee line where someone lives on County Road 793.
Sheriff Ben Caldwell says Braudway tried to get away from officers when confronted, then tried to fight them before they finally could arrest him.
The other three — Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton — were arrested Friday night more than 300 miles away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Louisiana State Police told WBRZ-TV law enforcement saw the inmates' vehicle on an interstate and arrested them at a gas station nearly two miles from the campus of Louisiana State University.
Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the four escaped from the Alcorn County Jail early Friday by cutting a hole through the roof.
He added the four were in jail awaiting trial.
A surveillance camera captured the four after their escape running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2 a.m.
As a precaution, schools in Corinth and Alcorn County did not allow students to go outside for recess on Friday.