Update : 5-year-old boy found safe in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) —
UPDATE - After nearly 12 hours, a missing 5-year-old Verona boy has been found. As of now, he seems to be in good condition, only suffering from dehydration, according to authorities.
Search crews from multiple agencies were in Lee County today looking for Robert Holcomb, Jr.
The Lee County Sheriff said they were led to the boy from a tip that came in after someone was watching the story on WTVA 9 News.
This is a developing story.
Robert Holcomb Jr. was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday near 252 County Road 711. According to law enforcement, he was found 3 miles away from where he disappeared
Agencies from across Mississippi had been searching using infarred drones and bloodhounds into then night.
He stands 3-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 45 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a green pajama suit, and two dogs are believed to be with him.