UPDATE: 16 year old killed in Columbus shooting

Sunday 8:12 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says the person who died in a shooting early Sunday in Columbus was 16 years old.
He identified the victim Sunday evening as Harvey Montreal Johnson, Junior.
Johnson was driving a car with bullet holes before it crashed into a ditch on Highway 182 near Poplar Street before 2 a.m.
Police say the shooting happened minutes before in the 100 block of Poplar Street.
There is no word of an arrest yet or of police finding a person of interest in the case.
Meanwhile, the state will perform an autopsy on the teenager.
Original story
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus found an unconscious driver early Sunday in a wrecked car with bullet holes and are trying to find someone they describe as a person of interest in the case.
Officers discovered the car before 2 a.m. in the ditch on Highway 182 near Poplar Street. Someone called minutes earlier about a reckless driver in the 100 block of Poplar Street.
“We believe the incident occurred in the 100 block of Poplar,” said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton. “We believe there was some type of altercation and then gunshots."
Shelton said he and his detectives believe the wounded driver drove away after the shooting and crashed.
A passenger in the car was not hurt.
The chief is not releasing the name of the person being sought in connection with the shooting. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant will release the victim's name.
You can call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151 if you have information that could help detectives solve the shooting. You can also reach out to Columbus police with a tip through the P3 app.