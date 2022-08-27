United Way of Northeast Mississippi opens new park installation

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - United Way of Northeast Mississippi opened their fifth “born learning trail” at Swift Park in Booneville Saturday morning.
The installation was sponsored by Toyota of Mississippi.
According to the CDC, the first eight years of a child’s life are the most important when it comes to brain development. Children depend on their parents and other caregivers to be their first teachers in life.
Julia Monts works for United Way of Northeast Mississippi and helped organize this installation.
“As a parent you’re always looking for something to do with your kids that’s educational, keeps you together as a family, gets you outside and moving,” explains Monts.
The trail includes ten signs that list fun, engaging, and encouraging activities for children and their families to do together at the park. United Way ‘s Director of Marketing and Communications, Robin McKinney, hopes it gets families out and active.
“I just hope that it will encourage families to come out. Booneville has been so fortunate to have this beautiful park that has been redone by some very generous companies and people here in the area,” McKinney said. “So, we hope that this is just one more thing in this park that is gonna encourage families to come out to play, engage with their children. Just help those little brains grow every time they are out her playing in the park.”
When the project is complete, the “Born Learning Trail” will have eight locations across eight different counties that they serve in Northeast Mississippi.
“It adds a little bit of fun and color and something to do that’s off of a screen, that’s out of a car, that’s getting them moving, and that’s so important for families in Mississippi,” says Monts.