United Furniture agrees to sell properties

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — United Furniture has entered into an agreement to sell its buildings in north Mississippi and North Carolina for at least $65 million.
It's part of the bankruptcy for the furniture manufacturer that suddenly shut down before Thanksgiving, leaving thousands of people with jobs.
Phoenix Acquisition submitted a stalking horse bid for the buildings, but the property could be sold to someone else when the property goes up for auction late next month in Memphis, Tennessee.
Anyone wanting to bid on one or more of the buildings has up until 5 p.m. on July 14 to do so with B. Riley Real Estate.
Bidders will find out by July 21 if they're qualified for the auction. The auction is set for July 26 and sales are expected to close in late August.