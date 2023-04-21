United Furniture properties up for sale as part of bankruptcy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — United Furniture's properties in Northeast Mississippi and North Carolina are now up for sale nearly six months after the company suddenly shut down for good and left hundreds without work.
Bids are being accepted for its plants, warehouses and other properties together, partially or individually as part of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The biggest building locally is the plant in Okolona, which takes up 626,500 square feet.
The largest property companywide is its warehouse east of the city on 155 acres.
Other local locations are in Amory, Belden, Nettleton, Tupelo and Vardaman.
Here are the deadlines for the sale, according to B. Riley Real Estate:
- May 12 - stalking horse bid deadline
- May 19 - designation of stalking horses
- June 8 - deadline for bids on individual properties
- June 15 - bidders advised of qualified bids
- June 20 - proposed date of auction
Stalking horse bidders are initially not disclosed to creditors and the courts, but they set the lowest bids that will be accepted.