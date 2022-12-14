 Skip to main content
FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to
flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches
could be possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

United Furniture owner speaks out for first time since layoff of 2,700 employees

  • Updated
  • 0

The owner of United Furniture released a statement for the first time since the abrupt closings and the layoff of 2,700 employees.
Sign outside United Furniture facility in Nettleton, Mississippi

Sign outside the United Furniture facility in Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 22, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVA) - The owner of United Furniture released a statement for the first time since the abrupt closings and the layoff of 2,700 employees. 

David Belford, the financial backer of United Furniture Inds., which is the parent company of Lane Funiture, gave a statement to Columbus Business First according to Furniture Today

In his statement, he said he was devastated by the events that lead to management's decision. He said that as a board chairman and 'passive investor', he trusted executives to run the company without micromanaging. 

Belford said his insight into the company's finances was limited and he was not aware at first of how severe impacts were from the pandemic. 

Funiture Today reports "remaining staff are working with lenders to wind down the company and liquidate assets."

Belford said in his statement that proceeds will be distributed to former employees and creditors. 

This report by Furniture Today comes the same day as some United/Lane Furniture employees were allowed to go back to the facility to collect their belongings

Earlier this month, the abrupt closure and massive layoffs gained more attention with the New York Post reporting Belford "disappeared after squabbling with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy."

United Furniture Inds. faces several lawsuits from multiple parties. 

