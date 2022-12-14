United Furniture owner speaks out for first time since layoff of 2,700 employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVA) - The owner of United Furniture released a statement for the first time since the abrupt closings and the layoff of 2,700 employees.
David Belford, the financial backer of United Furniture Inds., which is the parent company of Lane Funiture, gave a statement to Columbus Business First according to Furniture Today.
In his statement, he said he was devastated by the events that lead to management's decision. He said that as a board chairman and 'passive investor', he trusted executives to run the company without micromanaging.
Belford said his insight into the company's finances was limited and he was not aware at first of how severe impacts were from the pandemic.
Funiture Today reports "remaining staff are working with lenders to wind down the company and liquidate assets."
Belford said in his statement that proceeds will be distributed to former employees and creditors.
This report by Furniture Today comes the same day as some United/Lane Furniture employees were allowed to go back to the facility to collect their belongings.
Earlier this month, the abrupt closure and massive layoffs gained more attention with the New York Post reporting Belford "disappeared after squabbling with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy."
United Furniture Inds. faces several lawsuits from multiple parties.