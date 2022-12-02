United Furniture owner receiving backlash after firing entire workforce

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One week has passed since United Furniture fired its entire workforce.
David Belford, the company’s owner, is getting unwanted attention for the move, greatly affecting his reputation.
Belford is known as a philanthropist in his home state of Ohio. He and his wife founded a camp for sick children near Columbus, Ohio.
A few years ago, his family charitable fund donated $10 million for the medical center at Ohio State University to set up a center for spinal cord injury research.
All that good at the moment is being overshadowed by what he did to his company.
Twenty-seven-hundred employees companywide — a thousand locally — learned of their firing the night of Nov. 21 partly through text messages.
The company shut down its entire operation in Mississippi, North Carolina and California.
The move is now getting more attention with the New York Post reporting this week Belford "disappeared after squabbling with the company’s board and bankers over whether to file for bankruptcy."
Mississippi attorney Philip Hearn told the newspaper former employees are hearing Belford flew off to Paris, France, after the firing. Neither WTVA nor the Post has been able to confirm that.
A United Furniture lender, Wells Fargo, went public by issuing a statement claiming it immediately reached out to the company’s senior leadership to address the consequences of the actions taken by the company’s owner.
Of course, none of that can provide satisfaction to those out of work at what's supposed to be one of the happiest times of the year.