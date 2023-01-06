United Furniture opposes Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — New details emerged in recent court filings about United Furniture Industries.
The embattled company filed two motions ahead of Friday's emergency hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Aberdeen.
In the first motion, United Furniture opposed being forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Wells Fargo is behind the involuntary bankruptcy petition that it filed against the manufacturer last week since it is owed $99 million.
The bank said in a statement the abrupt shutdown of United Furniture by company owners adversely affected thousands of UFI's employees, vendors, customers and creditors.
Wells Fargo said it has been diligently working to help those impacted by UFI's disorderly closure but wants the federal court to step in to properly handle all issues.
United Furniture filed a second motion that it would rather the bankruptcy be under Chapter 11.
Chapter 11 would allow UFI to reorganize in order to find someone who would want to buy the business, either in parts or entirely.
The company said it has management, employees, a chief restructuring officer, an outside general counsel and a host of experienced restructuring professionals, all of whom who have been actively working for the past month to preserve the company's assets.
United Furniture though has not filed for federal bankruptcy protection since it ceased operations two days before Thanksgiving.
Attorneys for Wells Fargo asked the federal bankruptcy judge to continue Friday's hearing so that it can go over United Furniture's last minute motions.
The federal judge will take up the case again January 13.