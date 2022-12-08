United Furniture Lawsuit: Trucking company trying to regain property

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - United Furniture Industries closed its doors and now its lender is accused of not letting truckers come and pick up their equipment.
The latest lawsuit against United centers around a trucking company trying to regain property after the furniture company abruptly shut down two weeks ago.
Booneville attorney Casey Lott filed the lawsuit on behalf of Atkins Trucking.
Lott claims the bank is holding his client’s equipment hostage.
Atkins Trucking delivered furniture for United Furniture until Nov. 21 when United ceased operations
Lott said Wells Fargo and Focus Management Group took possession of all United Furniture facilities.
He claims his client has been trying to get back its tractor trailers.
The attorney doesn’t necessarily blame Wells Fargo.
"We don't think that Wells Fargo, who is United's lender, had much more notice than the employees; and so they were left scrambling and trying to protect their interest and equipment and goods and inventory at the United facilities,” he said. “And the problem with that is United didn't own all the inventory. They certainly didn't own all of the trailers.”
Lott said United heavily utilized independent contractors.
He said the bank hired security to keep anyone from entering United’s facilities.
“There is in place a process to help UFI’s former employees, vendors, and affiliates recoup their assets from the facilities following UFI’s abrupt shutdown," according to a Wells Fargo statement. "Wells Fargo disagrees with the claims made by the individual in the lawsuit, and will vigorously defend our efforts to provide assistance.”