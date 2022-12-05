United Furniture Industries sued in two more lawsuits

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two more lawsuits were filed against United Furniture Industries.
DFW Linq Transport, based in Bedford, Texas, filed a civil suit against United Furniture Industries and UFI Transportation, LLC.
The plaintiff is seeking $1 million in damages — half compensatory, half punitive — over what it considers to be the theft of $147,000 worth of copper.
According to the lawsuit, UFI agreed to transport nearly 44,000 pounds of copper from Southwire in Denton, Texas, to its Starkville location.
UFI Transportation collected the copper on November 19, but the shipment never made it to Starkville on November 21.
November 21 is the date United closed for good, leaving its approximately 2,700 employees without a job.
United also told its approximately 245 drivers to bring its trucks and trailers back to Tupelo.
The Texas company said it sent one of its drivers to the United Furniture location to reclaim the copper but was denied access.
It expressed concern in the lawsuit the copper may not be in a secure location.
The second suit is a class action complaint filed on behalf of two United Furniture employees in California.
The plaintiffs, Dominick Alcantara and Mario Gonzalez, were terminated without any advance written notice from UFI's Victorville facility on November 21.
The lawsuit said Alcantara worked as a driver for the company while Gonzalez was employed as director of operations.
It also named David Belford as the individual who owned and operated United Furniture and its subsidiaries under his holding company Stage Capital, LLC.
The two former employees accused Belford of violating the federal WARN Act, California's WARN Act and California's wage laws.
The New York law firm handling the lawsuit is also representing affected employees from North Carolina.