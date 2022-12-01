United Furniture employees seeking representation in lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Former United Furniture workers met Tuesday with a lawyer who filed a lawsuit against the company claiming it did not give them advanced notice of termination.

Attorney Philip Hearn met with employees at the Hilton Garden Inn in Tupelo.

He filed a class action lawsuit against United Furniture shortly after the company laid off thousands of employees across north Mississippi.

He is now representing hundreds of former employees on their behalf.

WTVA reporter Ethan Foster spoke with him and former employees about the suit. Watch the interviews in the video above.

At least three lawsuits have been filed separately by Hearn and Booneville Attorney Casey Lott.