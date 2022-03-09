Union County woman charged with murder criminal past

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - 30-year-old April Rodgers was recently arrested in the killing of 31-year-old Nathan Knight.
Not only is she being charged with murder but she will also face gun and drug charges as well as felony child endangerment.
This is not her first run in with the law.
Her rap sheet for Lee County dates back all the way to 2005.
She has been arrested over 40 times.
Lee County Sheriff, Jim Johnson said there has been so much emphasis on criminal justice reform and giving second chances.
He wonders if a second chance is really worth the life of someone else.
"The more chances you give a criminal the less chances you give a victim."
Johnson said that sadly this is the result when you soften criminal activity.
"There was no reason for this lady to be out, none what so ever."
A Union County justice court judge has set a $1 million bond for the murder charge.
The judge added another $55,000 for a various of other sounds including child endangerment.