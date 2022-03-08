UNION COUNTY: Woman charged in Alpine murder

ALPINE, Miss. (WTVA) - One woman is now charged with murder after a shooting in Alpine Monday morning.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards confirmed that of the three people arrested after the March 7 shooting, only one is now charged with the shooting death of 31-year-old Nathan Knight of Booneville, MS.
The woman charged is 30-year-old April Rodgers of Blue Springs, MS.
While investigators do not have a motive as of right now, they do know that Rodgers and Knight were just friends. They also know that this is not the first time Rodgers has had a run-in with the law.
Though they won't face murder charges, the other two people arrested will still face other offenses.
Rodgers, along with the murder charge, will face drug and gun charges, as well as Felony Child Endangerment.
According to Sheriff Edwards, a child under the age of two-years-old was there when the murder happened.
