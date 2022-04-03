Union County shooting leads to one death, one man arrested

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday afternoon shooting in Union County led to the death of man and the arrest of another.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said 37-year-old Joseph Williams died after he was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County.
Sheriff Edwards said Williams died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
A 911 call came in around 2:00 pm. and deputies responded to 1253 County Road 167, where the shooting happened.
Sheriff Edwards said Willams was taken to the hospital by people nearby at the time.
After talking with people in the area, a BOLO was issued for 39-year-old Gregory Damon Richardson.
Lee County deputies stopped Richardson in Verona and he was turned over to Union County deputies, where he was charged for the shooting.
Richardson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in Sunday's crime.
This is a developing story.