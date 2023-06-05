Union County sheriff gives update on officer involved shooting

UNION COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - There is an ongoing investigation dealing with an officer involved shooting that happened over the weekend in Union County.
We now know the who the man was who died. Union County coroner Pam Boman identified the person who died as 51-year-old Robert Dillard.
Union County sheriff Jimmy Edwards tells WTVA that a deputy responded to domestic disturbance call on Saturday June 3rd.
Deputies say a woman called and reported that a man was hitting her.
The deputy sent out went to a home in the 1200 block of highway 349 in Myrtle, Mississippi.
Once the deputy was on the scene and made his way inside the home, Robert Dillard pointed a gun at the deputy.
The Union County sheriff tells us how calls like this seem to be happening a lot and he also gave me an update on the case.
"We you know hate it happened and it's unfortunate. Seems like it's happening um couple times a week uh every week across the state and uh it's sad that we are in those times," says Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.
Edwards tells us that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crime lab came and took over the scene. They have turned things over to the attorney general's office now. The office will take a look at things and make sure everything is all good and then proceed as necessary.
This is still an ongoing investigation.