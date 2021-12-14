Union County Schools join New Albany internship program

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany and Union County school districts announced a special partnership on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Union County School District is officially now a part of the IMPACTO internship program that New Albany Schools started in 2018.

IMPACTO stands for “Industry as a Means to Prepare for Academic, Career and Technology Opportunities.”

The program is a culminating career awareness project for high school juniors and seniors.

More than 60 students from New Albany High School have completed the program since its inception, and more than 50 are preparing for their internships during the upcoming spring and summer.

"It will change the lives of our students and it will have a direct impact on our region," New Albany Schools Superintendent Lance Evans said.

The Union County School District will offer the internship program at all four of its schools: East Union, West Union, Myrtle and Ingomar attendance centers.

About two dozen Union County students have already signed up for the upcoming semester.