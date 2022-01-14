Union County Schools face high COVID cases, teacher shortage

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Across the area schools are once again dealing with a surge in coronavirus.
Not only are students becoming sick, but also the teachers.
The Union County School District is doing everything to keep students learning with the added challenge of keeping teachers in the classroom.
Covid-19 is a huge hardship for the district.
"I think teachers have really stepped up to the plate the past few years," West Union kindergarten teacher Tiffany Wilson said.
She is one of many who is challenged with virtual and in-person learning.
"With the challenges teachers face today, I think we are all stepping up to the plate and working harder than ever to make sure our kids are getting all the skills and all the help they need."
The school district has seen a spike in Covid cases, causing them to go virtual for a few days.
Students will be virtual Friday, January 14th and Tuesday, January 18th. They will return to in-person learning on Wednesday.
Superintendent Russell Taylor said they have a shortage of teachers because of different reasons, but especially because of Covid.
"Our teachers are battling a lot of things right now, a lot of challenges,” he said. “They're battling the challenges they have of teaching students virtually and also trying to stay healthy themselves."
Hopefully, with the short virtual learning period, they'll be healthy enough to come back, Taylor added.
Taylor also said teachers are really grasping the virtual learning setting to keep students on track during the pandemic.