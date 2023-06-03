Union County officer involved shooting: man shot after domestic violence situation

UNION CO., Miss. (WTVA) - A Union County deputy was involved in a shooting while trying to de-escalate a domestic violence situation late Saturday, June, 3, afternoon.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards tells WTVA that a deputy responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the 1200 block of HWY 349. This is in the west part of Union County near the Lafayette County line.
Sheriff Edwards says when the deputy tried to intervene, the man pointed a gun at the deputy.
The deputy shot at the man.
The man then barricaded himself inside a home.
The sheriff is not sure of the extent of the suspect’s injuries.
A SWAT Team is on the scene.
Sheriff Jimmy Edwards is asking the public to stay away from the area.