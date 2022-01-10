Union County museum hosts steampunk exhibit

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Pass Christian artist John Walrod explores the steampunk genre in the medium of 3-D assemblage sculptures.
Known in the art community as “Walrod,” his steampunk exhibit is on display at the Union County Heritage Museum.
The world of steampunk is an alternative world that is a subgenre of science fiction. It incorporates retro-futuristic technology and art inspired by industrial steam-powered machinery.
Museum Director Jill Smith says she is thrilled to host Walrod’s unique display. The exhibit runs through January.
Gallery hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.