Union County law enforcement possibly saved lives of two teenage girls

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop possibly saved the lives of two teenage girls.
On Monday, WTVA reported the arrests of three people from Oklahoma after officers stopped their vehicle in Union County and found a large amount of marijauna and the two 16-year-old girls.
One of the girls was reported missing in Texas. She’s back with her family. The other girl is in custody of Child Protective Services.
It’s believed the two girls were being taken to Atlanta, Georgia, for sex trafficking purposes.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said a judge set each of the three suspects’ bonds at $200,000.
The sheriff said a deputy pulled their vehicle over for swerving and driving too close to other drivers on Interstate 22 near New Albany.
Deputies found 18 pounds of marijuana, cocaine and guns, including an AK-47 in a suitcase.
"It's a good feeling to take drugs, guns and drug dealers — all that is very rewarding to us to be able to make a difference,” the sheriff said. “But it's very rewarding to be able to think you saved a child from no telling what was about to happen to them."
The sheriff said the FBI is charging one suspect with human trafficking. That person faces up to 20 years to life in prison.