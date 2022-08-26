JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An undercover operation into human trafficking netted two arrests in north Mississippi.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Darielle Sparks, 26, of Marion, Arkansas, faces six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer.
John Massengill, 62, of Baldwyn, is charged with human trafficking of a minor and child exploitation.
According to a DPS news release, officers also identified four human trafficking victims.
“The Human Trafficking Unit of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to execute operations to identify and remove these criminals from our communities and protect those who are vulnerable and victims of human trafficking,” DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell said. “Great job to all who had a hand in this operation.”
Several law enforcement agencies assisted in the operation, including the Prentiss County and Lee County sheriff's departments.
The DPS did not provide any more details about the arrests.
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
Ashlee Lucas with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spoke with WTVA on Friday morning. Watch the interview below or open this link.