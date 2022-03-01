 Skip to main content
Una residents eager to get high-speed internet service

  • Updated
  • 0

UNA, Miss. (WTVA) - Residents of Una are hoping to get high-speed internet sooner than later.

Some county supervisors held a meeting in Una with State Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley and with leaders of 4 County Electric on Monday.

The power co-op is in the process of bringing broadband to its customers, but this area is not expected to get high-speed service until next year.

4 County is doing a phased rollout of its broadband service.

Presley indicated residents may not be able to access service until next year.

