Una residents eager to get high-speed internet service

UNA, Miss. (WTVA) - Residents of Una are hoping to get high-speed internet sooner than later.
Some county supervisors held a meeting in Una with State Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley and with leaders of 4 County Electric on Monday.
The power co-op is in the process of bringing broadband to its customers, but this area is not expected to get high-speed service until next year.
4 County is doing a phased rollout of its broadband service.
Presley indicated residents may not be able to access service until next year.