UMMC heads to Columbus to recruit students

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- The University of Mississippi Medical Center is reaching out to high school students in hopes of getting more young people involved in healthcare professions.
Today they came to Turner Hall at the Mississippi University for Women to show these junior and seniors to show the different pathways the medical field offers.
"There are a lot of different pathways," says Loretta Jackson, Vice Dean of UMMC School of Medicine. "And some pathways that students don't even know about."
MUW hosts several medical programs itself such as nursing, kinesiology, and speech-language pathology.
With worker shortages plaguing the medical field, UMMC says they want to show students that healthcare is one of the best things they can do with their lives.