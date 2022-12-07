UMMC Grenada amenities make life easier for medical students

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical students at UMMC Grenada can stay at the hospital throughout their three-week rotations thanks to a multi-million-dollar grant.
The grant came from the Health Resources and Services Administration and will be administered over four years.
Amenities already improved and renovated for UMMC medical students include a new student lounge, a new study-room with Web-ex capabilites, and eight sleeping rooms.
The sleeping rooms were converted and upgraded from unused hospital rooms so that students can stay on-site, rather than driving hours to and from Jackson or wherever they might be coming from.
Katelyn Jackson is one of those students. She graduated from Mississippi State University in 2020 and is now in her third year of medical school.
She said she's thankful for the quality of the renovated spaces and the relief they provide for students who would otherwise have an inconvenient commute.
"It would probably be very difficult if I wasn't staying here at UMMC Grenada because driving almost two hours every morning probably wasn't gonna work for me," Jackson said. "Also, just getting up early enough to get here on time and then also getting back home to Jackson late at night would be very difficult."
Dodie McElmurray is the CEO of Community Hospitals for UMMC. She said students are of the utmost importance to the hospital and that the grant-money and renovations are allowing UMMC to continue exposing medical students to the practice of rural medicine in a convenient way.
"They're our future and we really want to highlight how rewarding practice in rural healthcare can be...and we've heard loud and clear from the students that that exposure has really enlightened them as to what a rural medicine practice would be," McElmurray said.
The lab is still waiting on a few new monitors for Web-ex purposes due to supply-chain issues, but aside from that, the lab and student lounge have been complete for about a month.
The eight sleeping rooms have been available for about a year.