UMMC contract with Blue Cross expired at midnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center’s (UMMC) contract with Blue Cross & Blue Shield expired at midnight.
UMMC claims the insurance company refused to bring its reimbursement closer to fair market rates after underpaying UMMC by tens of millions of dollars per year, for many years.
Blue Cross refutes.
“Unreasonable demands by UMMC for increased payments, along with their unwillingness to agree to Network Hospital quality requirements, are not in the best interest of our Members and Groups as we seek to provide access to quality, cost-effective healthcare,” Blue Cross Communications Manager Cayla Mangrum said. “Our primary goal remains our Members’ health.”
UMMC says this affects its hospitals, clinics, physicians and providers, as well as members of Blue Cross commercial plans from other states and those on a Blue Cross federal plan.