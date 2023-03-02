UGA football standout Jalen Carter turns himself in on charges related to crash that killed teammate and team staffer

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...

Town Creek at Tupelo affecting Lee County.

For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo.

* WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Low-lying areas are flooding and
businesses near the creek may need to take flood precautions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CST Thursday was 22.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 21.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
22.8 feet on 02/11/1994.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible on tonight
into Friday morning mainly for areas along and north of I-40.
All of this combined with saturated soils could cause flash
flooding in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

UGA football standout Jalen Carter turns himself in on charges related to crash that killed teammate and team staffer

  • 0

University of Georgia football standout Jalen Carter surrendered to police in Athens, Georgia, Wednesday night on charges related to a crash that killed his teammate and a team staffer hours after they celebrated the Bulldogs' national championship victory.

Carter -- who has been projected as a top pick in the NFL draft next month -- turned himself in at the Athens-Clarke County Jail on charges of reckless driving and racing, jail records show. He was booked at 11:33 p.m. and released a short time later at 11:49 p.m.

Carter's teammate Devin Willock and football team staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in the January 15 crash, which happened hours after the team participated in a parade through campus to celebrate its second consecutive national title.

LeCroy was driving a Ford SUV near the campus with Willock and two other members of the football program also in the vehicle, police have said. The SUV was traveling "about 104 miles per hour" before it veered off the road and slammed into two power poles and several trees, Athens-Clarke County police said.

Authorities said Carter was driving a separate vehicle and he and LeCroy appeared to be racing.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other," Athens-Clarke County police said.

Carter responded to the allegations in a statement posted on his verified Twitter account Wednesday, writing, "This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia police department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing.

"It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented. There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing," he wrote.

Carter spoke to police the night of the crash, according to Lt. Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County police.

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart said the charges announced against Carter are "deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community."

"We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy," Smart said in a written statement.

Investigators have also said alcohol appeared to be a factor in the deadly crash.

Toxicology results show LeCroy, who was driving a university vehicle not authorized for use at the time of the crash, had a blood alcohol concentration of .197 -- more than twice the legal limit in Georgia, police said.

Willock was ejected and died at the scene and LeCroy died at a local hospital. The two other passengers in the vehicle were injured, officials said.

Carter has returned to the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Carter is not working out at the combine, which is a four-day, invitation-only event for teams to scout draft-eligible talent. It is common for the most highly coveted NFL prospects, like Carter, to attend the combine for activities such as interviews and measurements but not participate in the physical activities.

Both Schefter and Rapoport, each citing an unnamed source, report that Carter returned to finish his interviews, measurements and other activities.

CNN has reached out to Carter's agents and the NFL for comment.

Carter, who will skip his senior season, has been considered the potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft this April. He was a key part of Georgia's vaunted defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (77.1) in 2022 and was named to several All-America teams.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Nick Valencia and David Close contributed to this report.

