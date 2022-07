AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The U.S. Attorney General's Office wants a former Amory teacher behind bars until he faces trial for federal child pornography charges.

Toshemie Wilson was arrested on July 1 and a judge later granted him bail against the wishes of the prosecution.

With him free on bail, prosecutors claim Wilson could cross paths with his alleged victims while working at local Dollar General and Auto Zone stores.

Wilson is accused of having high school students make and send him child porn.