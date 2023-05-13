Two women wanted in Eupora after police say they assaulted a woman and damaged a car

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Eupora police are looking for two women after police say they assaulted a woman and damaged a car.
Deajanai Evans and Qy'Dashya Hickey are wanted for questioning.
Police Chief Lawrence Caradine said the two girls were fighting another girl at an apartment complex on Hodges Drive.
Investigators believe when the women left the scene, they backed into a car that was parked..
Chief Caradine says no one was in the car at the time of the crash.
Evans and Hickey could be in the Pontotoc or Oxford areas.
If you know where they are, call Eupora Police Department.