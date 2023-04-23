Two women arrested for embezzlement

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two Lee County women were arrested after they failed to return rental items.
The victim filed a report in November about rental property not being returned to the owner.
On Friday, Jasmine West was charged with embezzlement under contract. She was booked into the Lee County jail and held on a $20,000 bond.
The day before West's arrest, Jaylah Moore was also charged with embezzlement under contract for not returning property back to its owner in September. Her bond was set at $5,000.