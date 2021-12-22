You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two wanted for Lee County shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Lee County Sheriff's Department in Tupelo, Mississippi

Lee County, Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement officers in Lee County are working to locate two men whom they believe was involved in a reported shooting south of Plantersville.

In a video recording posted Wednesday afternoon, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the incident happened at a house off Highway 6.

The sheriff says one of the men is white and the other is of mixed race.

They are driving in a white Dodge Charger. The car may feature a flashing light on its dash.

The two men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you