Two wanted for Lee County shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement officers in Lee County are working to locate two men whom they believe was involved in a reported shooting south of Plantersville.
In a video recording posted Wednesday afternoon, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the incident happened at a house off Highway 6.
The sheriff says one of the men is white and the other is of mixed race.
They are driving in a white Dodge Charger. The car may feature a flashing light on its dash.
The two men are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.