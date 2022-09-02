 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges

  • 0
lakesha mcbride mug

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -  Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street.

Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine.
 
They also found two weapons at the home.
 
rico atkins mug
Officers charged Lakesha McBride, 44, for drug trafficking and Rico Atkins, 37, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
 
Atkins is also being held on a parole violation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Tags

Recommended for you