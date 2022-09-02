Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street.
Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine.
They also found two weapons at the home.
Officers charged Lakesha McBride, 44, for drug trafficking and Rico Atkins, 37, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Atkins is also being held on a parole violation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.